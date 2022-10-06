Delhi CM Kejriwal mocks L-G over his ‘Love Letters’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a dig at Lt Governor VK Saxena over what he called the latter’s “love letter” to him and asked him to chill for a while.

It may be noted that Delhi LG has recently written several letters alleging gross irregularities in the Delhi government’s power subsidy scheme and its controversial excise policy, which is now being probed by the CBI.

Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal said, “Even my wife does not scold me the way Delhi LG does. In the last six months, my wife has not written me as many love letters as LG Sahib has written to me. LG sahib, chill a bit. And also ask your super boss to chill a little.”

It may be recalled that the Delhi government and the LG office have been at loggerheads over several issues and have spared no opportunity to attack each other.

The tussle between the Delhi LG and the AAP government further intensified after the latter ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme, raising the hackles of AAP leaders who claimed his move was linked to Gujarat polls and aimed at stalling the free electricity initiative.

Saxena, who took over as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in May this year, has in his tenure ordered several probes into the Kejriwal government’s works including excise policy, classroom construction, and hospital construction.

The AAP has alleged that the LG’s actions were politically motivated and done at the behest of the central government.

On the other hand, taking offence over Kejriwal’s tweet, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lambasted Delhi CM for his insulting remarks on the LG. The former Delhi BJP chief also slammed Kejriwal for not taking any responsibility in 7 years of his governance and accused him of not shying away from scoring political gain.

“This petty language tells the mental level of Kejriwal ji.. In 7 years, not a single department has been handled, not even a single file has been signed by you, you are only interested in loot and lies which is now at this low level,” Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.