Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala’s police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday permitted the police to question Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in its custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shradha Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into several pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.