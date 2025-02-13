Delhi Court grants interim relief to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who has been booked for allegedly leading an attack on a police team and threatening them in the national Capital’s Jamia Nagar, on Thursday secured interim relief from a court here, which shielded him from arrest till February 24.

After hearing the arguments on Amanatullah Khan’s anticipatory bail plea, Special Judge Jitendra Singh passed the interim protection order as the Rouse Avenue Court asked the MLA from Okhla to join the probe whenever required by the Investigating Officer.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the lawmaker, accusing him of interfering with a Crime Branch operation. The FIR cites multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 221, 132, and 121(1), which pertain to harbouring offenders, obstructing public servants, and conspiracy against the state.

On Monday, the Crime Branch launched a raid in Jamia Nagar to capture Shahbaz Khan, a criminal wanted for attempted murder and a Proclaimed Offender. However, during the operation, Amanatullah Khan allegedly intervened, enabling Shahbaz Khan to escape.

According to police officials, Amanatullah Khan and his supporters deliberately obstructed the police operation, leading to chaos. Authorities also alleged that Amanatullah Khan and his supporters assaulted police personnel during the confrontation.

Following the altercation, Delhi Police booked Amanatullah Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team that had gone to arrest Shahbaz Khan, an accused in a 2018 attempt to murder case.