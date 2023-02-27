Delhi court summons Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi in land-for-job scam case

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court today issued summons against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with an alleged land-for-job-scam. Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti has also been summoned by the court.

The Court issued summons to the accused persons for March 15 after taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed by CBI against them. According to the chargesheet, Lalu Yadav was allegedly involved in providing jobs in lieu of land when he was the railway minister.

Notably, the CBI had closed the case against Yadav and his family members in 2021 after it found “no concrete evidence that could prove the allegations”. However, in December last year, the probe again reopened the corruption cases against the former chief minister.

It may be recalled that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case alleged rigged recruitment in Indian Railways and providing jobs in lieu of land.

According to CBI, the 74-year-old leader had issued several key projects to Delhi Land & Finance (DLF) when he was heading the Railway ministry in the UPA-1 government. The CBI alleged that the leader had received a property worth crores in South Delhi from DLF Group in exchange for several railway projects– land lease projects in Mumbai’s Bandra and the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station.

In the FIR, CBI has also alleged that “in lieu thereof, the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav and a private company controlled by family members, which was also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties in the name of family members.”

Lalu Yadav’s close aide and former MLA Bhola Yadav and Hridayanand Chowdhary are also accused in the railway recruitment scam case. RJD leader Bhola Yadav was arrested by the CBI on July 27. He was the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav between the years 2004 and 2009.