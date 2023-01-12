Delhi govt issues Rs 164 crore recovery notice to AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) issued a Rs 164 crore recovery notice to Arvind Kejriwal, National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

According to sources, the money must be paid within 10 days.

This comes after Delhi LG VK Saxena asked the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the AAP for political advertisements issued as official advertisements during the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

If AAP fails to pay this amount within 10 days, their office can be sealed as per instruction by the LG.

Sources said the recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) includes interest on the amount and it is mandatory for the ruling AAP in Delhi to pay the entire amount within 10 days.

A source said, if the Aam Aadmi Party convenor fails to do so, all legal action will be taken in a time-bound manner, including attachment of party properties, as per the previous order of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The Supreme Court of India had framed guidelines under the Content Regulation of Government Advertising to prevent the misuse of government funds for the projection of the image of the politician or the political party in power.

As per the advertisement reimbursement notice issued to the Aam Admi Party Supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, a complaint was lodged by Congress leader Ajay Maken before a 3-member committee for recovery of unproductive expenditure that was made to recover the amount spent contrary to the Supreme Court guidelines.

These advertisements include expenditure on ads outside the NCT of Delhi on various anniversaries, on advertorials where the name of the Aam Admi Party has been mentioned, on advertisement publishing CM Kejriwal’s views on incidents in other states or advertisements targeting the opposition.

The bills for these advertisements were given as a part of government advertisement as per the government committee report.