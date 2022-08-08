Delhi L-G objects to AAP’s tweet dragging his name into excise policy row

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has expressed his objection to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over AAP’s tweet poster that dragged his name and picture into the row over the Delhi government’s Excise Policy, 2021-22.

According to a source, the L-G cited two “brazenly mischievous, misleading and defamatory tweets” by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that used his name in the row over alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy 2021-22.

However, after his objection, the tweet was removed later. “The words ‘LG’ instead of ‘Ex LG’ & use of my picture have been deliberately done to misrepresent facts to mislead people,” objected the L-G in his complaint, said the source.

In the tweets, the word L-G instead of ‘ex L-G’ was used with the picture of present Lt Governor VK Saxena to deliberately misrepresent facts and mislead the people,” sources said.

According to the source, L-G Saxena said that such petty efforts at propaganda are highly objectionable. He not only demands immediate withdrawal but also unconditional apology, said the source.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had recently in a press briefing blamed former L-G Anil Baijal for changing his stand over the opening of liquor vends in non-conforming areas of the city under the Excise Policy 2021-22. Sisodia claimed that it caused gains to some licensees while leading to huge loss of revenue to the government.

Sharing the screenshot of that tweeter poster, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also slammed the AAP, asking why the tweet was removed by the ruling party in Delhi.

However, the poster to represent these facts used the word ‘LG’ instead of ‘Ex LG’ and also used the photo of current L-G. However, it was removed after raising the objection.