Delhi LG shunts out ‘AAP nominees’ from private discoms

New Delhi: In a major power play crisis between AAP and LG VK Saxena, Delhi’s Power Department on Saturday removed AAP nominees, including party spokesperson Jasmine Shah and Naveen Gupta, were removed from the board of private discoms.

The LG alleged that both the AAP representatives were ‘illegally appointed.’ They have been replaced with senior government officials.

According to officials, invoking “difference of opinion” under Article 239AA of the Constitution of India, the LG has referred the matter to the President. The LG office alleged some financial irregularities in the funds.

“They had collaborated with private representatives on boards of three DISCOMS and allegedly benefitted them to the tune of Rs 8,000 Crore at the cost of public exchequer,” officials from the L-G’s office claimed.

The LG ordered to remove of AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah, and Naveen ND Gupta, son of AAP MP ND Gupta from boards of private owner discoms BYPL, BRPL (Anil Ambani), and NDPDCL (Tata).

AAP nominees had collaborated with private representatives on boards of Anil Ambani-owned discoms, alleged LG.

They benefitted them to the tune of ₹ 8,000 crore at the cost of public exchequer,” the LG’s order said.

“Finance Secretary, Power Secretary and MD, Delhi Transco will now represent the government on the DISCOMS, as per regular practice, followed since Sheila Dikshit’s time as CM when these DISCOMS came into existence,” they said.

AAP has called the order “unconstitutional and illegal”, saying that only the elected government has the power to issue orders on electricity.

VK Saxena has sought their removal based on a report by the Chief Secretary that alleged the AAP nominees provided financial benefits to private discoms at the cost of the state exchequer.

Jasmine Shah is AAP’s spokesperson and the Vice Chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission.

“The LG has made a complete mockery of all Supreme Court orders and the Constitution,” said AAP.

A few months ago, Shah’s office was sealed and the entitlement given to him was stopped.

LG Saxena had earlier referred the matter to the President for a decision.