Delhi liquor scam: Vijay Nair sent judicial custody till October 20

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent Vijay Nair, the communication strategist of Aam Aadmi Party to judicial custody till October 20 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise police scam.

Nair, recently arrested for his alleged role in the irregularities in the excise policy of the Delhi Government was produced before the court, by CBI at the end of his remand granted earlier.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Thursday decided to send Vijay Nair into Judicial custody after the Central Bureau of Investigation did not seek further custodial remand of him and said no more police custody was required.