Delhi Police arrest two in connection with vehicle theft and extortion cases

The Delhi Police Crime Branch apprehended multiple suspects during separate operations targeting vehicle theft and traffic-related extortion syndicates in the national capital.

The Eastern Range-1 team arrested two alleged habitual offenders, Salim (alias Bheda) and Jamshed, who were wanted in connection with a truck theft registered at the Swaroop Nagar police station. According to police, both were involved in several incidents of vehicle theft.

The accused were apprehended on January 31 in the Chandni Mahal area following a well-planned operation. Investigations revealed that they targeted parked and abandoned vehicles across Delhi-NCR, conducting reconnaissance before breaking vehicle locks using a needle from a puncture repair kit.

Authorities noted that Mohammad Vakil, another accused, had been arrested earlier, and the stolen truck recovered, but Salim and Jamshed had absconded. Based on technical analysis and intelligence inputs, both were subsequently arrested in the Delhi Gate area.

The Crime Branch added that the arrested individuals are implicated in multiple cases related to vehicle theft and possession of stolen property registered across various police stations. Further investigation is ongoing to identify other connections in the case.

In a separate operation, the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell of the Crime Branch arrested two members of syndicates involved in traffic-related fraud and extortion.

Delhi Police officials said the arrests are linked to offences involving the recording and misuse of videos of Traffic Police personnel to extort money.

Amir Chaudhary, also known as Sikander, was arrested during the first operation. Police named him as an associate of Jeeshan Ali, who has already been arrested as the head of an organised crime syndicate.

The group reportedly recorded videos of Traffic Police personnel and other government officials during official duties and used such footage to demand money. “Amir Chaudhary was apprehended while collecting extortion money from a Traffic Police personnel,” the police statement said.

The case is connected to an FIR registered on April 29, 2025, at the Crime Branch police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 112 which pertains to organised crime.

During the investigation, WhatsApp groups were found to be involved in running a parallel illegal system. “Seven accused, including the kingpin Jeeshan Ali, have been arrested so far,” Delhi Police stated.