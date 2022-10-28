Delhi to go dry on Chhath Puja, declares LG Vinai Saxena

New Delhi: Using his special powers, Delhi LG VK Saxena has declared ‘dry day’ on the occasion of Chhath and has also written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday.

In his letter to Kejriwal on Friday, the LG expressed concern over pollution and foam formation at certain places in the Yamuna. “The issue regarding foam and pollution in Yamuna is of grave concern and if left unattended may prove to be injurious to devotees. Accordingly, it needs to be redressed urgently,” Saxena wrote in his letter.

The LG in a first declared Chhath on Sunday as dry day ensuring that all the liquor shops in the city remain closed on the festival. The LG in his capacity as government of Delhi as per section 2 (35) of Delhi Excise Act has declared dry day on Chatth,? an official at the LG office said.

The LG has also highlighted the need for ensuring safety measures like marking of danger zone, barricading of deep waters to avoid accident, adequate lighting, deploying divers, and rescue boats at Chhath Ghat.

At some designated ghats, such as Bhalswa lake, Wazirabad-Sonia Vihar, Badli, Bawana Industrial Area, Maidan Garhi, Kalindi Kunj, and Budh Bazar-Uttam Nagar, about 10,000 to 40,000 people are expected to be present on Chhath.

“Proper planning for crowd management and securing law and order at all sites has already been discussed with Delhi Police,” the LG said in his letter.

Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festival associated with the spiritual, cultural, and religious faith of millions of people in parts of north India.