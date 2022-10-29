Delhi’s air quality nears ‘severe’ zone’

New Delhi: Delhi air quality neared the “severe” zone on Saturday morning amid adverse meteorological conditions — low temperatures and calm winds — and an increase in incidents of stubble burning in Punjab.

An official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said authorities will review the situation in the evening and may take a call on implementing anti-air pollution measures under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which include a ban on construction and demolition activities in NCR, except on essential projects, and restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four wheelers.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 398 at 11 am, worsening from 357 at 4 pm on Friday. It was 354 on Thursday, 271 on Wednesday, 302 on Tuesday and 312 on Monday (Diwali).

The air quality in the neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (381), Noida (392), Greater Noida (398), Gurugram (360) and Faridabad (391) also inched closer to the “severe” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 was above 400 micrograms per cubic metre at 11 am, around seven times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, in many areas.

In cold conditions, pollutants are trapped close to the ground because of low mixing height — the vertical height in which pollutants are suspended in the air.