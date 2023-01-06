‘Demonetisation, GST weapons to destroy small and medium businesses’: Rahul Gandhi

Panipat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over a host of issues including Agniveer Scheme, Unemployment and GST.

Speaking at a public meeting in Haryana’s Panipat during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that “earlier a soldier used to serve the country for 15 years and proper training was imparted and retirement benefits were given but now after 5 years he will be unemployed.” “First make me understand what the Agnipath scheme is. The BJP people say they are patriots, make me understand their patriotism,” Gandhi said.

The Congress MP also launched a scathing attack at the Modi govt over demonetisation and GST. He said, “demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) were not policies but weapons to destroy small and medium businesses.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Haryana from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. The foot march has covered 3,000 kilometres so far. The Yatra will move to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and end in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Congress president also hit out at the BJP-led Haryana government over the state’s high unemployment rate. He said Haryana has become a champion in unemployment with no jobs for youth.

Gandhi said there are two Indias — one of farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers and unemployed youth and the second of 200-300 people who hold the country’s wealth.