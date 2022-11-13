Denied party ticket, AAP councillor climbs transmission tower in protest

New Delhi: Much to the embarrassment of his party leadership, former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan, on Sunday, climbed a transmission tower near Shastri Park Metro Station to protest for being denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

According to reports, a crowd of locals has gathered around the area along with police and fire brigade. However, the ex-AAP councillor after some time climbed down and told mediapersons that his party’s tickets were being sold as high as Rs 3 crore per seat by the leadership.

Hasan said that even though he was denied ticket to contest MCD polls, his original documents were held back by the party to ensure that he could not file his nomination as an independent candidate.

Sources said that after the high drama, all documents deposited with the party by Hasan were returned to him.

Earlier, on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party announced its 2nd list of 117 candidates for the MCD polls. The first list was released on Friday which consisted of 134 candidates. The candidates will contest for seats in the 250-member house.

The MCD polls have unleashed a mud-slinging match between the BJP and AAP. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had accused the BJP of not improving public infrastructure, and issues and challenged them to list down 5 things they achieved in the past 15 years.

On the other hand, the Delhi BJP on Saturday released its first list of 232 candidates for the civic body polls with the nominees including 126 women, three Muslims, seven Sikhs, and nine former mayors, according to a party statement.

Voting for the MCD elections 2022 will be held on December 4 while the results will be announced on December 7.