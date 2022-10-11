Digvijaya urges Lalu Prasad to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday urged RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to participate in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ for a day for some time, saying this would send out a good message.

Singh was responding to RJD’s chief remarks at his party’s national convention on Monday wherein he had exhorted all Opposition parties, including “big party” Congress, to come together to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sharing a video of the remarks, Singh said in a tweet in Hindi, “Thank you Lalu ji. There is one suggestion. If you join the Bharat Jodo Yatra for a day for some time, it will send out a good message.”

Prasad had said that he would be leaving for Singapore for medical treatment on Tuesday.

In his remarks at the convention, Prasad had alleged that an Emergency-like dictatorial atmosphere prevails in the country with institutions being “destroyed”.