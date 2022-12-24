‘Dogs, cow, buffaloes, pigs joined Bharat Jodo Yatra, but no hatred’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi taking a dig at the BJP government on Saturday said, “In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one killed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. This Yatra is like our India, no hatred, no violence.”

Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi from Haryana today morning at the Badarpur border. The foot march crossed into Delhi after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am.

Addressing a public meeting as the yatra reached Delhi, Rahul said, “Today Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling ‘pakoras’.”

Earlier in the day, Gandhi visited the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah amid the yatra. the Gandhi family walked together in the Bharat Jodo as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren joined Rahul Gandhi in the march in the national capital.

“Have not seen violence, hatred anywhere in country while walking hundreds of kms, but see it on TV all the time,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Yatra also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier today, the Gandhi family walked together in the Bharat Jodo as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren joined Rahul Gandhi in the march in the national capital.