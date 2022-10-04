Domestic help accused in murder of J&K’s DG Prison nabbed

New Delhi: The accused involved in the murder of Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia has been held, Police said on Tuesday.

Following night-long manhunt, J&K police apprehended the accused involved in murder case of Hemant Lohia.

Accused is being Interrogated,” the police said in a tweet.

Lohia was found murdered late Monday night and his domestic help, Yasir Lohar, 23, had emerged as the main suspect in the case.

Multiple teams were constituted to arrest the suspected culprit Yasir, a resident of Halla-Dhandrath village in Ramban district.

Officials said raids were conducted by special teams at different places to trace the domestic help, whose last location was found in the higher reaches of the Udhampur district.

The CCTV footage collected from the incident site shows the suspected accused running away after the commission of the crime.

“Lohar was working in this house for nearly six months. Initial investigation revealed that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression,” said an official, as police shared his pictures of the accused.

Terror group People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has reportedly claimed responsibility for Hemant Lohia’s murder. It claimed that its “special squad” carried out the “intelligence-based operation” to target the high-value target.

“This is just the beginning of such high-profile operations just to warn this Hindutva regime and its collaborators that we can strike anytime and anywhere with precision. This is a small gift to their visiting home minister amid such a security grid. God willing we will continue such operations in the future,” the PAFF reportedly said in a statement.

However, the police said no terror link has come to the fore as per the initial investigation.