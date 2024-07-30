‘Don’t be disappointed if I don’t win the 3rd medal’: Manu Bhaker

New Delhi: Even though Manu Bhaker is quietly confident of adding another medal in what has been a dream run at the Paris Olympics, the 22-year-old medalist, however urged the nation to continue showering her with love even if she doesn’t finish on the podium in the women’s 25m pistol event, her favourite event.

Manu Bhaker scripted history on Tuesday, July 30, becoming the first athlete in Independent India to win two medals in a single Olympic Games campaign. After winning a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event last week, Manu won a bronze along with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday.

Manu Bhaker will go for a hat-trick in the women’s 25m pistol event in which she is amongst the medal favourites. However, Manu, having seen the ups and downs of the sport early in her career, understands the unpredictability of it all at the highest level.

“I hope the love stays. I will definitely try my best. I hope people are not disappointed or angry,” Manu Bhaker said, as quoted by PTI news agency, while talking about her chances in the women’s 25m pistol event. Manu won the 25m pistol bronze in Bhopal last year and has a gold in the team event from Baku last year.

“The feeling is surreal because I had not hoped I would win two medals in a single Olympics. There is one more match to go (in 25m sports pistol). So, I am looking forward to the next one, but I am grateful that I got another medal for India,” Manu added.

Manu Bhaker played down comparisons with some of the legendary names in Indian sport, saying she still has a long way to go in her career.

Manu, who failed to reach the final in even one of the three events that she competed in at the Tokyo Games, said she has set her sights on winning more Olympic medals in the future.

“I can’t say that about myself (becoming a female sporting icon); if people call me that then I am grateful. But my journey will continue and there’s no stopping for me, I will keep working hard even if I win or lose. I’ll keep my head high and try my best.

“I have always looked up to athletes like Neeraj and Sindhu, who have always been able to prove themselves at certain levels. They have always been my seniors, I can’t compare myself with them,” she added.