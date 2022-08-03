DRI busts two drug syndicates, seizes drugs worth Rs 245 crore

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers on Wednesday said that they have busted two drug cartels and seized drugs worth Rs 245 crore in two separate cases reported from Haryana and Bengaluru.

In the first case the DRI officials arrested three persons and busted a clandestine factory in Yamunanagar, Haryana, that was involved in the illicit manufacture of Ephedrine. This is a controlled substance listed under Schedule A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

“Ephedrine is used in the manufacture of Methamphetamine, a party drug more commonly known as ice, crystal meth, speed etc. The operation led to the seizure of 661 kg of Ephedrine and 5200 kg of raw material valued at Rs 133 crore in the international illicit market,” said the DRI official.

The official said that specific intelligence was developed by the DRI that illicit manufacture of chemical drugs was taking place at a clandestine factory in the rural areas adjoining Yamunanagar.

During the searches carried out at the factory premises over a period of two days, starting July 29, a large consignment of Ephedrine weighing 661 kg was recovered along with over 5200 kg of raw material, which was to be used in the manufacture of Ephedrine.

Equipment like centrifuges and glass line reactors, which were being used to manufacture the chemical drugs, were also seized.

In another case, DRI officials intercepted a person at Bengaluru railway station and seized 16 kg heroin valued at Rs 112 crore in the international market.

It was concealed in the false cavity of a trolley bag. The accused had arrived in Bengaluru from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and was on his way to New Delhi, when he was intercepted and arrested.

In the financial year 2021-22, through its operations conducted across the country, DRI has seized 3,463 kg of heroin, 208 kg of pseudoephedrine and 321 kg of cocaine, together valued at almost Rs 19,800 crores in the international market.