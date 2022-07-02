During Maharashtra political crisis, Udaipur-type murder went unnoticed

Nagpur: As the country’s attention was diverted to the major political crisis that erupted in Maharashtra late on June 20, an Udaipur-style murder of a man who allegedly shared a social media post supporting ex-Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma went unnoticed, officials said.

On June 21, a chemist of Amravati, identified as one Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was brutally stabbed to death for endorsing Nupur Sharma’s posts on Prophet Muhammad that raged into a major political issue.

Comparisons are now being drawn between Kolhe’s killing and the dastardly hacking of an Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, in similar circumstances on June 28.

While the City Kotwali Police Station is probing the matter, Amravati Police Commissioner Dr Aarti Singh said till now five persons have been nabbed and further investigations are underway.

As per the probe, Kolhe, 54, shut his pharmacy, Amit Medical Stores, and was returning home around 10.15 on June 21 evening on his two-wheeler, with son Sanket, 27 and his wife Vaishnavi on another vehicle.

As they reached from Prabhat Chow to the MCNH School, two unidentified men on a motorcycle suddenly accosted Kolhe and forced him to a stop.

One of them whipped out a knife, repeatedly stabbed him in the neck even as a another accomplice came and after Kolhe fell down, the trio escaped on their motorcycle.

Seeing this, Sanket stopped his bike, and got locals to help his profusely bleeding father to a nearby hospital where he succumbed soon afterwards.

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Dr Anil Bonde has demanded a thorough probe into the incident, pointing out that the masterminds are still at large.

The case is being handed over to the National Investigation Agency and further details are awaited, with some Muslim customers of Kolhe said to be among the suspects.

The shocking incident practically went unnoticed as Maharashtra grappled a major political crisis that had erupted the previous night leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government 10 days later.