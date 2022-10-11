EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday allotted the “two swords and a shield” poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

The development comes hours after the “Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena”, the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena, on Tuesday submitted afresh its choice of three poll symbols to the EC.

On Monday, the Shinde camp’s three choices were rejected by the poll panel and were asked to send a fresh list on Tuesday.

As per reports, the other two fresh symbols submitted by the Shinde group were ‘peepal tree’ and Sun.

Last week, the EC had barred the Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde factions from using the party name and its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol for the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypoll.

The interim order said the party name and symbol stand frozen till the dispute between the two factions on which is the real Shiv Sena is adjudicated by the EC.