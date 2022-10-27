EC to Akhilesh Yadav: Give proof that Yadav, Muslim voters were ‘deleted’

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to submit proof after the latter alleged that around 20,000 voters from the Yadav and the Muslim community were “deleted” from the electoral roll.

Last month, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged, “The Election Commission deliberately reduced the votes of Yadavs and Muslims by 20,000 in almost every Vidhan Sabha seat on diktats of BJP and its aides.”

“Probe can be conducted, it will be found that the names of many people were removed,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

The Election Commission has now sent a notice to Akhilesh Yadav, asking him to substantiate his allegations that the poll body had deliberately deleted names of voters from Yadav and Muslim community to the tune of 20,000 in almost all of the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The law doesn’t provide for an electoral roll based on caste or religion. The Election Commission noted, “The Representation of People Act 1950 and the Representation of People Act 1951 inter-alia envisage various provisions aimed at ensuring purity of electoral registration/revision/final roll and provisions for penalties and criminal liabilities for undue interference including false declaration knowingly and promoting enmity between classes.”

The poll body in its notice stated that Akhilesh Yadav’s statement regarding alleged mass deletion of names, that too of particular group of voters from the electoral roll is extremely serious and has far-reaching substantive and perceptional implications on the integrity of elections and thereby on democracy. The ECI has hence asked the SP chief to submit documentary proof based on which he has made such a public statement about mass deletions.

The ECI has asked Akhilesh Yadav to furnish details to the Commission by November 10, so that necessary action can be taken.