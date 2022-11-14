ED arrests AAP’s media incharge Vijay Nair, businessman Boinpally

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media promotion in-charge Vijay Nair and businessman Abhishek Boinpally in connection with Delhi’s excise scam. They bot have been arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said reports.

Earlier, the two were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and remanded into judicial custody after questioning but on Monday itself the designated court granted them bail.

Since now they both have been arrested by the ED and granted five-day custody by the PMLA court to the financial probe agency, they will not walk out of the the jail.

The CBI had arrested Boinpally in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi. A prominent businessman from Hyderabad, Boinpally`s name had cropped up during the course of investigation. He was called to join the probe but did not cooperate with the probe agency and allegedly tried to mislead it. He was not named in the FIR.

Nair, Delhi`s Jor Bagh-based businessman, was the first one to be arrested by the CBI.

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate has been granted five-day custody by the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court for questioning them in the case.

The Hyderabad-based businessman is alleged to have been lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in southern India, according to the CBI. Nair, a former CEO of an event management company who is closely linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is alleged to have entered into a criminal conspiracy with others, and in furtherance of the conspiracy related to the excise policy of the government of the national capital territory of Delhi (GNCTD) of 2021-2022.

The ED earlier arrested Sameer Mahandru, promoter of liquor company Indospirit, general manager of liquor company Pernod Ricard, Benoy Babu, and P Sarath Chandra Reddy, whole-time director and promoter of Aurobindo Pharma.