ED arrests Jharkhand CM’s aide Pankaj Mishra

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Pankaj Mishra — an aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to illegal mining.

The ED said it has also seized cash amounting Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates in the case.

Earlier, the ED had conducted searches at 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa resulting in seizure of various incriminating documents and Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash on July 8.

During this search operation, the ED had also seized five stone crushers that were being illegally operated, and five illegal firearm cartridges, as well.

The evidence collected during the course of investigation including statements of various persons, digital evidence and documents revealed that the seized cash and bank balance are derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in Sahibganj area including the forest area.

A trail of further Rs 100 crore of proceeds of crime generated from illegal mining has also been unearthed and being probed.