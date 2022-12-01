ED attaches assets worth crores of Jharkhand bureaucrat Pooja Singhal

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties of bureaucrat Pooja Singhal worth Rs 82.77 crore in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case. The properties include one super speciality hospital – ‘Pulse Super Speciality Hospital’, one diagnostic centre – ‘Pulse Diagnostic and Imagining Centre’ and two land parcels in Ranchi.

The financial probe agency initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of multiple cases registered by the Jharkhand Police and Vigilance Bureau. The agency found proceeds of crime, generated from the MNREGA scam in the form of commissions, were deposited into the various bank accounts of Pooja Singhal and her relatives.

The proceeds of crime were mixed and layered with the other unaccounted money Singhal generated by misusing her official position, the agency said.

“Initially, the money was generated from the MNREGA scam and it was subsequently intermixed with other unaccounted for funds generated from Singhal’s corrupt practices. These funds were deployed as capital and further funds were generated – both as legitimate profit as well as by further infusion of the proceeds of crime,” the ED said in a statement.

“In this way, Pooja Singhal amassed huge wealth disproportionate to her known source of income and the source of funds invested in these immovable properties was primarily from the unaccounted for cash profits,” it added.

Pooja Singhal was arrested by the ED on May 11. The evidence of her corrupt practices has been shared with the Jharkhand government under section 66 (2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the state to consider taking action against Singhal and others, the ED said.

All three arrested accused in the case, including Pooja Singhal, are currently in judicial custody.