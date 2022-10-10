ED challenges Anil Deshmukh’s bail in Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed an urgent hearing of the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s bail in connection with a money laundering case against him.

The bail granted to Deshmukh was to be effective from October 13.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the case on behalf of the financial probe agency before a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, UU Lalit.

The bench directed the case to be listed tomorrow before a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Anil Deshmukh on October 4 but kept the order in abeyance till October 12 at the EDs request.

Anil Deshmukh was charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and arrested by the ED last November.