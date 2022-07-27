ED files charge sheet against Satyender Jain in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a court against arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain and others in connection with a money laundering case.

It has alleged that Jain has assets disproportionate to his known source of income. The other accused have also been named.

The court has accepted the prosecution complaint. On the next date of hearing, the court is likely to take cognisance of the matter.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30, 2022 by the central agency under sections 19 of the PMLA. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in the matter. His bail application was earlier rejected by the court.

On July 1, the ED had arrested Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, the two associates of the health minister.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by CBI in 2017 under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused. It was alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and other accused, for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.