ED grills Sonia Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case; Allowed to leave on health grounds

New Delhi: After several days of sustained grilling of Rahul Gandhi, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday grilled and recorded the statement of interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi for around two hours in the National Herald money laundering case and ended the session for the day on her request as she is recovering from Covid.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is an asthmatic and due to post Covid complications, she was using Nebulizer to stabilize her breath while being questioned in the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, said sources.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi is suffering post Covid complications and she had problems while speaking.

She was allowed to leave on her request made on medical grounds, sources added.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had told ED officials that her mother doesn’t keep well, and she was looking after her medicines. She said that she would assist her mother due to her poor health. She had requested the officials to let her be present in the ED office during her questioning which was accepted.

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi’s second round of questioning couldn’t take place due to her poor health.

Now she will join the probe on July 25. There are possibilities that her questioning can go on for a few days like her son Rahul Gandhi.