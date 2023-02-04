ED questions Rahul Gandhi’s ‘aide’ Alankar Sawai in money laundering case involving TMC leader

New Delhi: Alankar Sawai, a close aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the presence of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale. The interrogation was in connection with the transfer of Rs 24 lakhs to the account of the TMC leader, said sources.

When Saket Gokhale was asked about the money earlier, he had told the ED that Alankar Sawai would be able to answer better. Although Alankar was summoned many times, he didn’t appear before the agency claiming that he was taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party.

The incident dates back to April 2019 when the said amount was allegedly transferred to Gokhale’s account. The amount was transferred at the behest of the Congress party, the remand report claimed.

Sources said that Sawai finally on Wednesday reported at the ED’s Ahmedabad office and denied the claims made by Gokhale.

Earlier Sawai was called to join the investigation on several occasions. Sources have claimed that he was questioned for three days from Wednesday onward.

It may be mentioned here that Gokhale, who was arrested from Delhi in December, is accused of misusing the crowd funding fund for his personal use, investing in the stock market and paying for the medical bills of his family members.

The ED had informed the Ahmedabad court that a “huge amount of money collected through crowd funding (by Gokhale) has been splurged on speculative share trading, wining and dining and other personal expenses which appear to be extravagant in nature.”

However, Gokhale had reportedly denied that he misused these funds.