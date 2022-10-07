ED raids 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab, Hyderabad in connection with Delhi liquor scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at about 35 locations in Delhi, Punjab and Hyderabad on Friday in connection with money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

As the ED carried out fresh round of searches in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took to twitter and stated “Over 500 raids, more than 300 officials have been working round the clock for three months to find evidence against Manish Sisodia. Nothing has been found because as he has not done anything. Time of so many officers is being wasted for one’s dirty politics. How will the country progress like this”, wrote the Delhi chief minister on his twitter handle in Hindi.

Here it may be mentioned that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is an accused in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The ED’s case stems from the CBI FIR.

Prior to the fresh raids, the ED had conducted more than 103 raids in this case so far.

The excise policy came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into it.

In this connection, the L-G had also suspended 11 excise officials.

In this case, the ED has already questioned AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak and minister Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in another case.