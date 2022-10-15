Published On: Sat, Oct 15th, 2022

ED raids at premises of arrested Manik Bhattacharya’s relative

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate raided an office of arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya’s relative in Kolkata’s Salt Lake On Saturday.

The raid lasted for over two hours

According to reports, the raid lasted for over two hours.

The premises is registered under Minerva Educational and Welfare Society and is owned by one Tapas Kumar Mondal, sources said adding that the ED officials questioned people in the vicinity of the said office.

Meanwhile, Income Tax officials raided Tapas Mondal’s home and an educational institute – Kamakhya Institute of Education, and an NGO office – Kamakhaya Balak Ashram in Barasat’s Badu.

Mondal is allegedly involved in the Bengal teachers’ scam and it is alleged that Mondal used to provide fake certificates for money.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com