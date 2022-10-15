ED raids at premises of arrested Manik Bhattacharya’s relative

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate raided an office of arrested Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya’s relative in Kolkata’s Salt Lake On Saturday.

According to reports, the raid lasted for over two hours.

The premises is registered under Minerva Educational and Welfare Society and is owned by one Tapas Kumar Mondal, sources said adding that the ED officials questioned people in the vicinity of the said office.

Meanwhile, Income Tax officials raided Tapas Mondal’s home and an educational institute – Kamakhya Institute of Education, and an NGO office – Kamakhaya Balak Ashram in Barasat’s Badu.

Mondal is allegedly involved in the Bengal teachers’ scam and it is alleged that Mondal used to provide fake certificates for money.