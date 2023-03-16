ED summons K Kavitha summoned again on March 20

New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha has been issued a fresh summon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning the irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The BRS leader is summoned to appear before the central agency on March 20. Notably, K Kavitha was earlier summoned on Thursday but she didn’t appear and asked for another date.

The 44-year-old BRS leader was first grilled by the ED in connection with the case on March 11 and was summoned for a second round of questioning on March 16. K Kavitha had then approached the Supreme Court and pleaded that she should be questioned by the agency at her residence. A woman can’t be called to the ED office time after time, she had argued.

The Supreme Court, however, refused to stay the summoning of the BRS leader by the central agency in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

During the first round of questioning, K Kavitha was reportedly confronted with another accused Arun Ramchandran Pillai, a Hyderabad-based businessman in regard to financial transactions. The main accusation is that Kavitha, as a representative of South Lobby, engaged in collusion when creating the Delhi excise policy with the AAP administration, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and others.

Notably, AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is already under ED custody in connection with the matter. Sisodia was arrested by the ED on March 9 after questioning at Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case related to the liquor policy case. A Delhi court then sent the AAP leader to the custody of ED till March 17.