ED summons Tapas Mondal, a close aide of TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate has now summoned arrested TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya’s close aide Tapas Mondal for questioning on November 2 in connection with West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam.

Prior to the latest summon, the central financial crime probe agency had summoned Mondal for interrogation on October 20.

Tapas Mondal, who owns a teacher training Centre, was asked to bring bank account documents of teacher training centers to the ED office.

The ED had earlier conducted searches at several places in Kolkata, including Mondal’s residence near Kamakhya Balak Ashram and his office, in connection with its ongoing probe into the recruitment scam in West Bengal in which some of the top leaders of the ruling TMC are under its lens.

Along with crucial documents and land deeds, a hard disk, two mobile phones and two pen drives from Mondal’s office were recovered by ED during the search operation. Along with ED, officials from the Income Tax department also searched Mondal’s residence and training institute.

The ED had already arrested Manik Bhattacharya, a former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, in connection with the case.