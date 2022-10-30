ED tells court: Satyendar Jain getting massage in Tihar jail, meeting co-accused

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in an alleged money laundering case, is being given VIP treatment inside the Tihar jail.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Satyendar Jain is getting massages and is also regularly meeting the co-accused in the case.

The ED submitted CCTV footage in a Delhi court, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was living a luxurious life inside Tihar jail, with facilities like head massage, foot massage, and back massage being provided to him.

In an affidavit submitted to the court, the ED accused Satyendar Jain of flouting jail norms. The financial probe agency alleged that according to the footage, Satyendar Jain meets the jail superintendent every day, which is against the rules.

Satyendar Jain, who is also the prison minister, is taking unfair advantage of his position, the Enforcement Directorate alleged. Homemade food is being provided to him in jail, in clear violation of the court order, the ED stated in its affidavit.

According to the CCTV footage, Satyendar Jain often meets the co-accused in the case, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, who are lodged in the Tihar jail as well, the ED alleged. The central agency also claimed that Satyendar Jain’s wife, Poonam Jain, visits him often in the cell.

According to the Tihar jail administration, the Enforcement Directorate had demanded footage of Satyendar Jain’s cell and the ward, in which he has been lodged.

The Tihar jail administration claimed that no one from outside visited Satyendar Jain’s cell. The administration added that during the headcount in the morning, all prisoners present in the ward can talk to each other. The co-accused mentioned by the ED are also lodged in the same ward as Satyendar Jain and so they can talk among themselves, the Tihar jail administration said.

After the headcount is over, all inmates go back to their cells, and then they cannot visit each other’s cell, the authorities said.

The Tihar jail administration also denied allegations that Satyendar Jain had access to any electronic gadget.