Eknath Shinde govt restores ‘general consent’ to CBI reversed earlier by Uddhav-led MVA govt

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has reversed the decision of previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation’s of withdrawing the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state. The Shinde government restored the general consent given to the CBI.

A senior official said that chief minister Eknath Shinde cleared the proposal of the home department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reverse the decision of the MVA government to withdraw the general consent to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that with the reversal of this decision, the CBI will no longer require the permission of the state government to step in to probe a case.

On October 21, 2020, the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had withdrawn the general consent to the CBI on the pretext that the central government was misusing central probe agencies to settle political scores.