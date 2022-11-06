Elderly man arrested for molesting minor girls

Durg: An elderly man was arrested for allegedly molesting minor girls in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh, said police on Saturday.

The victims, who are 11 and 12 years old, have said the accused is the father of their tuition teacher. Prabhat Kumar, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Cantonment, Durg said that the accused has been sent to judicial remand.

“An elderly man was arrested after complaints were received about him molesting 11-12 yr old girls who used to attend tuition classes run by his daughter at her house in Asaram Bapu Nagar,” said CSP Cantonment.

The incident happened in Bhilai`s Jamul police station area in Asaram Bapu Nagar.

“A female teacher of Jamul takes tuition of the children at her home. Many children from nearby areas go to her for tuition,” said the police official.

He said that at the time when the female teacher used to go out to do some housework while teaching tuition, her father Shahadat Hussain used to molest girls by giving them chocolates.

The police official said that when he molested a Class V student, the girl informed her family members about it and after that some other girls also told their families about similar behavior of teacher’s father towards them, added the police official.

Thereafter the families of many girls approached Jamul police station and lodged a complaint against Shahadat Hussain and demanded his arrest.

The case has been registered under Sections 354 and POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway, the police official added.