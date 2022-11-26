Elon Musk to back Trump rival Ron DeSantis if he runs for US President in 2024

New Delhi: Billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk, who recently reinstated Donald Trump to the micro-blogging site, on Saturday said he would back Trump rival and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis if he were to run for US President in 2024.

DeSantis earlier this month defeated Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points to be re-elected as Florida Governor and cemented himself as the Republican Party’s top rising star.

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk said on Twitter.

“Yes”, he replied in a tweet when asked if he would support DeSantis in 2024.

“As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump,” he added.

Even though Trump has announced his decision to run for president, DeSantis remains popular with conservatives for taking the lead on culture war issues concerning race and gender.