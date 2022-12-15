Evidence-backed proposals on terrorism put on hold without reason: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, chairing the UNSC briefing on Thursday, spoke about the challenges the counter-terrorism architecture is facing across the globe. In a veiled dig at China, EAM Jaishankar lamented that evidence-backed proposals on terrorism are put on hold without assigning adequate reason.

Chairing a briefing on ‘Threats to international peace & security caused by terrorist acts: Global counter-terrorism approach – principles & the way forward’, EAM Jaishankar said, “Today’s briefing is a part of India’s ongoing efforts in the UN Security Council to re-invigorate its counter-terrorism agenda. And that is overdue because the threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious.”

He spoke about the expansion of terror outfits as well as the increase in ‘lone wolf’ attacks inspired by online radicalization.

“We have seen the expansion of Al-Qaida, Da’esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates. At the other end of the spectrum are ‘lone wolf’attacks inspired by online radicalization and biases. But somewhere in all this, we cannot forget that old habits and established networks are still alive, especially in South Asia. The contemporary epicenter of terrorism remains very much alive and active, whatever gloss may be applied to minimize unpleasant realities,” EAM Jaishankar said.

India is holding the presidency of UNSC for the month of December 2022.