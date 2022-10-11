Ex-Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard quits Democratic party

Washington: Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu American to run for the White House in 2020, announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party on Tuesday.

Calling it quits with the Democratic Party, Tulsi Gabbard said, I can no longer remain in todays Democratic Party which is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of war-mongers driven by cowardly wokeness.

Tulsi Gabbard urged Democratic Party members to follow in her footsteps.

If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me, Tulsi Gabbard tweeted on Tuesday.

Gabbard, who gave up her House seat representing Hawaii to run for president in 2020, condemned the progressive party for being “hostile to people of faith and spirituality” while demonizing the police and protecting criminals “at the expense of law-abiding Americans.”

She then accused party leaders of weaponizing national security “to go after their political opponents, and above all, who are dragging us ever closer to ​nuclear war.​”

Gabbard, who endorsed Joe Biden’s candidacy after dropping out of the presidential race, said she believes in a government “that’s of the people, by the people and for the people.”

“Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead it stands for a government that is of, by, and for the powerful elite,” she said.