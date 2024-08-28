Ex Jharkhand CM Champai Soren quits JMM, says party has ‘lost direction’

New Delhi: Disgruntled Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren quit the party on Wednesday, a day after he announced his move to join the BJP.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister claimed he was forced to leave the Hemant Soren-led party as it had “lost its direction”.

“JMM was like a family to me and I did not even think in my dreams that I would leave the party. But a few things happened in the past few days which pained me a lot and forced me to take this difficult step,” Soren said.

On Tuesday, Champai Soren announced that he was joining the BJP to “save the identity of tribals” in Santhal Pargana area, adding that no other political party was serious about the issue as they only cared for votes.

“Today, Bangladeshi infiltration has become a big problem in Santhal Pargana, the holy land of Baba Tilka Manjhi and Sido-Kanhu. What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the foreign British in the fight for water, forest and land. Because of them, the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters who consider brave women like Phool-Jhano as their ideal is in danger,” Soren said.

“Only BJP seems serious on this issue and other parties are ignoring it for the sake of votes. Therefore, in this struggle to save the identity and existence of the tribals, I have decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing faith in the leadership of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he added.