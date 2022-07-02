Ex-Kerala MLA PC George arrested for outraging modesty of Solar scam accused

Thiruvananthapuram: In a dramatic development, seven-time legislator PC George was arrested by the Crime Branch of Kerala police on Saturday for allegedly outraging modesty of solar scam accused.

George was told there is a complaint against him filed by the Solar scam accused that her modesty was outraged and hence he is being arrested.

Before being taken away by the police for further questioning in the case of solar scam accused, George said this is nothing but a high level conspiracy “to trap me by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan”.

“You will all know what she said about me in the past. She told me that barring me all other political leaders have exploited her. This case was registered based on her complaint and was taken by the police on Saturday around 11 am This is nothing but a conspiracy because this lady several times wanted me to testify before the CBI that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had misbehaved with her. I refused to do so and hence this has been a conspiracy,” said George.

“I have done no wrong and hence I have nothing to fear. Now I have been arrested and later they will produce me before a court and maybe I will be sent to jail. No issues at all, as I will fight this baseless allegation and prove I have done no wrong, as by her own admission, I was the only political leader who did not misbehave with her. Now she has joined hands with Vijayan,” said George.

George also added that in the morning he had presented before the police officials after a complaint was registered by KT Jaleel, a Left legislator that he along with Swapna Suresh (prime accused in gold smuggling case) had conspired against the Vijayan government.

Incidentally, the complaint of the solar scam accused is that George misbehaved with her in February this year at the Government guest house, here.

George represented the Poonjar assembly constituency in Kottayam district for seven terms, but lost the April 2021 assembly polls.

Presently, he heads the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party after quitting from the Kerala Congress (M) a few years ago.