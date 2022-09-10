Ex-RJD MLC’s son creates ruckus inside police station in Patna, 3 arrested

Patna: Three people were arrested after a group of around 50 people, led by RJD ex-MLC Anwar Ahmed’s son Asfer Ahmed, created a ruckus inside Pirbahore police station, police said on Saturday.

Asfer Ahmed allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel and grabbed DSP Ashok Singh’s collar and tore his uniform in the incident which took place late on Friday night.

“We were investigating an incident wherein some police personnel were assaulted by local goons of Sabzibagh and Pirbahore area. During the clash, we managed to arrest two persons for attacking police personnel on Thursday night. When I went to the crime scene for the investigation on Friday evening and detained a trader for questioning, Ahmed and his supporters came to the police station and abused the cops. When I came out from the office of SHO, Ahmed also misbehaved with me as well and used abusive language,” Singh said.

“We were ensuring that he was detained on the basis of suspicion but he was not ready to listen to me. We also said that if his guilt would not be proved, he would be released. He continued to abuse me and other cops and created a ruckus inside the police station,” Singh said.

“We have arrested three persons in this connection and further investigation is on, ” he said.

However, Patna police were unable to book Ahmed for obstructing government officials for doing their duty apart from creating ruckus inside the police station and misbehaving with cops.

Incidentally, the incident took place hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that he is not running “Jungle Raj but Janata Ka Raj”. He has called for a high-level meeting to assess the law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal questioned Nitish Kumar’s claim of “Janata Ka Raj”.

“What kind of Janata Ka Raj is this when police themselves are not safe inside the police station?” he stated.

Three people were arrested after a group of around 50 people, led by RJD ex-MLC Anwar Ahmed’s son Asfer Ahmed, created a ruckus inside Pirbahore police station.