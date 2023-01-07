Published On: Sat, Jan 7th, 2023

Ex UP minister Yaqoob Qureshi, son arrested for unlicenced meat business

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested former minister of BSP govt Yaqoob Qureshi for running an unlicenced business of meat packaging and processing on Saturday.

Former UP minister and his son were running an unlicensed business of meat packaging and processing

Qureshi along with his son was arrested by UP Police from the from Chandni Mahal area of Delhi and a case was registered against him under Gangsters Act and IPC.

According to reports, former UP minister and his son were running an unlicensed business of meat packaging and processing and Meerut Police had announced reward for their arrest.

