Express train derails near Surat, no one injured

Surat: The Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derailed near Gujarat’s Surat on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Four wheels of the non-passenger coach (VPU) attached next to the locomotive derailed while the train was departing from the Kim station at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, officials added.

Luckily, there were no injuries or harm to any onboard passengers or railway staff reported in the incident.

Senior railway officials reached the spot as soon as they received the information about the derailment and were monitoring restoration work that was launched immediately.

The normal movement of trains on the route is not affected due to the derailment, officials said.