Face masks not mandatory on flights anymore

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday said that face masks are not mandatory during air travel anymore. The ministry, however, added that passengers should preferably use them in view of the threat of coronavirus.

“The matter, regarding the requirement for mandatory use of mask or face covers during air travel, has been reviewed in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” the order issued by Ministry of Civil Aviation read.

The ministry in its order to all scheduled airlines said that in-flight announcements about face masks should not make reference to fine or penal action.

“The in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by the Covid-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers. Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements,” the government order said.