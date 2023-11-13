Facing cash-for-query row, Mahua Moitra gets new role in TMC

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was on Monday appointed as the district president of West Bengal’s Krishnanagar (Nadia North) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The TMC leader later took to social media platform X to thank party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her appointment.

Moitra’s appointment as Krishnanagar’s district president came after the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommended her disqualification from the House in view of its probe into the cash-for-query allegations against her.

The TMC leader has refuted the allegations against her, terming them as “defamatory, false, baseless, and not supported by even a shred of evidence”.

The committee, headed by Chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted its report on the allegations against Moitra to Speaker Om Birla’s office last Friday.