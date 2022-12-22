Fadnavis announces SIT probe into Disha Salian’s death case

Nagpur: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that a Special Investigation Team of the Mumbai police would conduct a probe into the death of Disha Salian – the former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who is believed to have died by alleged suicide in 2020.

In the Maharashtra Assembly there was a furore over Disha Salian’s death. Bharat Gogawale, an MLA from the Eknath Shinde-led faction, raked up the alleged unsolved mystery surrounding Disha’s death. Rane also stepped in and demanded former minister Aaditya Thackeray be investigated in connection with the case.

Fadnavis said that the probe will be done in an impartial manner without targeting anyone.

Disha died on the intervening night of June 8-9, 2020 after reportedly falling off the balcony of a 14th floor apartment in Mumbai’s Malad.

28-year-old Disha Salian managed several stars, among them was Sushant Singh Rajput who died within a week after her death.

BJP leader Nitesh Rane had connected the two deaths and though no separate FIR or complaint had been made into Disha’s death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had investigated her death as part of the Sushant Singh case.