Father’s friends rape teenage daughter, one arrested in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A Class 12 girl student who was showing signs of distress on questioning by her teachers revealed the horror story on how she was raped by her father’s friends. Following this, the girl’s teachers complained to the child helpline officials who approached the local police.

Based on her statement, the police arrested 26-year-old Shaji, who along with two others raped the 15-year-old girl.

The girl informed the police that the incident happened two months back, after her mother had gone to visit her husband who was in custody for a crime.

It was the school teacher who first noticed the young girl’s distress. The police are now looking into if the girl’s mother should be included as an accused as she kept quiet after the girl complained to her about the crime.

The police are now on the lookout for two more people who are understood to be part of having committed the crime.