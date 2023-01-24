FIR against Swami Prasad Maurya over ‘Ramcharitmanas’ remark

Lucknow: An FIR was lodged against Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya over his controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas. Swami Prasad Maurya’s remark stoked a controversy after he alleged that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas promoted social discrimination.

The case was lodged here at the Hazratganj police station under relevant sections of IPC, including 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 153 A (wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence etc).

It may be mentioned here that Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya had said that humiliation of a caste in the name of religion should be objected to. He added that there are several crore people who have not or do not read Ramcharitmanas. He said it was the British era that gave Dalits the right to read and write and that women got their right to be literate under the British Raj.

He went on to say that the Hindu religious text was ‘all nonsense’. Maurya urged the government to erase the objectionable part of Ramcharitmanas or should ban the entire book.