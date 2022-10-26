Published On: Wed, Oct 26th, 2022

Fire breaks out in chemical factory in Palghar, 3 dead

Palghar (Maharashtra): Fire broke out in a chemical company in a chemical factory in Palghar in which three lives have so far been lost and 11 others are injured.

The injured people have been admitted to Shinde Hospital in Boisar district

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Boisar MIDC area of Palghar district on Wednesday.

The fire brigade rushed to the site of the incident and started the evacuation process. Officials say that several people are still feared trapped inside the building.

According to the Boisar Fire Brigade officials, the fire broke out due to a boiler explosion which led to the fatal incident.

Further details are awaited.

