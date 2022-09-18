Four held for obstructing ACB’s raid at Amanatullah Khan’s close aide house

New Delhi: Delhi Police have apprehended four people who allegedly obstructed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while they were conducting a raid in the Waqf Board corruption case, an official said Sunday.

The accused were identified as Afsar (20) and Anwar (31), both residents of Batla House, Shakeel Ahmad (45), a resident of Jakir Nagar and Sikander (45), a resident of Jogabai Extension.

Earlier on Saturday, the police had arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Hamid Ali in the Arms Act case and also lodged three separate FIRs.

“One illegal weapon and some live cartridges were recovered from Hamid Ali’s house. He was arrested in this case,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

The second FIR was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, a resident of Jogabai Extension in Arms Act. A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his place.

As per latest update, the accused Kaushar Imam Siddique is still at large in one case of arms act.

The third FIR was lodged for obstructing the raiding party of ACB in discharge of government work for which now four people have been apprehended.

Meanwhile, a video of MLA Khan’s supporters assaulting and manhandling the ACB officials surfaced on Sunday and has gone viral on social media.

In the 27-second video clip, a dozen men could be seen pushing away an official wearing the uniform of the Anti-Corruption Branch. Sources said that the video was shot on September 16 when the ACB officials were conducting multiple raids in Delhi in a case pertaining to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of Delhi Waqf Board.

The AAP MLA was arrested in the same case on September 16 after ACB’s multiple raids conducted by the agency resulted in recovery of incriminating material and evidence.

As alleged in the FIR, MLA Khan while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons violating all norms and government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism. The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment.

Further, it was alleged that as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, Amanatullah Khan rented out a number of properties of Delhi Waqf Board illegally with allegations of corruption and favouritism.

“He has allegedly misappropriated the funds of Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from Delhi Government,” said Anti-Corruption Branch chief Madhur Verma.

During ACB’s raid at four locations, Rs 24 lakh cash was recovered and two illegal and unlicensed weapons and cartridges and ammunition were also recovered.

MLA Khan is currently in police custody for four days.